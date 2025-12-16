  • Thousands attend a tribute held in memory of victims of the shooting at Bondi Beach, in Sydney. AFP
  • An effigy of a farmer hangs from the bucket of an agricultural telehandler, outside Paris, during a protest against government measures, including the culling of entire cattle herds, aimed at containing an outbreak of lumpy skin disease among livestock in France. AFP
  • Children wait to receive aid in Babo, Indonesia, following a flash flood. AFP
  • A swan swims during sunset at the Ada Ciganlija Lake in Belgrade, Serbia. AP
  • An area flooded by the Green River in Kent, Washington. Reuters
  • India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Jordan's King Abdullah II at Husseiniya palace, in Amman. AFP
  • Mount Fuji, Japan’s highest mountain, is seen behind buildings in central Tokyo. AFP
  • Firefighters extinguish a blaze caused by the crash of a Cessna Citation aircraft, which struck an industrial warehouse near Toluca International Airport, in Mexico. AFP
News

Best Photos of December 16: Tributes to victims of the Bondi Shooting to an airplane crash in Mexico

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

December 16, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: December 16, 2025, 12:08 PM
PhotographyPhotos of the Day