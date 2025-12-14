Best Photos of December 14: Geminid meteor to Lionel Messi fans rioting in India

A Geminid meteor shower streaks across the night sky over Skopska Crna Gora mountain, in North Macedonia. EPA
A Geminid meteor shower streaks across the night sky over Skopska Crna Gora mountain, in North Macedonia. EPA
Pigeons fly near the clock tower on a cold morning in Srinagar, India. EPA
Pigeons fly near the clock tower on a cold morning in Srinagar, India. EPA
Buses partially buried by a landslide in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, in Maspanna, Sri Lanka. AFP
Buses partially buried by a landslide in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, in Maspanna, Sri Lanka. AFP
A memorial ceremony to mark the 88th anniversary of the 1937 Nanjing Massacre, in Nanjing, China. Reuters
A memorial ceremony to mark the 88th anniversary of the 1937 Nanjing Massacre, in Nanjing, China. Reuters
Palestinian children play near temporary shelters where hundreds of displaced families live, in Al Tuffah, east of Gaza city. EPA
Palestinian children play near temporary shelters where hundreds of displaced families live, in Al Tuffah, east of Gaza city. EPA
Joao Chianca of Brazil rides a wave during a WSL big wave challenge surfing session in Nazare, Portugal. AFP
Joao Chianca of Brazil rides a wave during a WSL big wave challenge surfing session in Nazare, Portugal. AFP
A displaced woman walks with her belongings, following the takeover of the city of Uvira by the M23 rebels, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo. AFP
A displaced woman walks with her belongings, following the takeover of the city of Uvira by the M23 rebels, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo. AFP
Dancers perform in front of a float as they take part in the Festival of Light in San Jose. AFP
Dancers perform in front of a float as they take part in the Festival of Light in San Jose. AFP
Fans throw bottles and chairs, vandalising hoardings at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, India. Following Lionel Messi's brief five-minute appearance, unrest broke out among fans who had paid a significant amount but were unable to see the Argentine football legend. EPA
Fans throw bottles and chairs, vandalising hoardings at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, India. Following Lionel Messi's brief five-minute appearance, unrest broke out among fans who had paid a significant amount but were unable to see the Argentine football legend. EPA

News

Best Photos of December 14: Geminid meteor to Lionel Messi fans rioting in India

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

December 14, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: December 14, 2025, 11:35 AM
PhotographyPhotos of the Day