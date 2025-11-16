Best photos of November 16: Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh to flooding in Mosul

Shahrbano Mansouriyan Semiromi of Islamic Republic of Iran competes against Lydia Salameh of Lebanon during the Women's 70kg Quater Final of Wushu on day 12 of the Islamic Solidarity Games Riyadh 2025. Getty images
Shahrbano Mansouriyan Semiromi of Islamic Republic of Iran competes against Lydia Salameh of Lebanon during the Women's 70kg Quater Final of Wushu on day 12 of the Islamic Solidarity Games Riyadh 2025. Getty images
Tommy Fleetwood of England tees off on the first hole on day four of the DP World Tour Championship 2025 at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Getty Images
Tommy Fleetwood of England tees off on the first hole on day four of the DP World Tour Championship 2025 at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Getty Images
Fans wave Palestinian and northern Basque flags during a Bilbao friendly between Palestinian players and Basque Spaniards, held to protest Israel’s military actions in Gaza. AP
Fans wave Palestinian and northern Basque flags during a Bilbao friendly between Palestinian players and Basque Spaniards, held to protest Israel’s military actions in Gaza. AP
Soumaina Adam Sein, 26, queues at Oure Cassoni camp in Chad as the UN anticipates a refugee surge after the fall of Sudan’s last army stronghold in Darfur on October 26. AFP
Soumaina Adam Sein, 26, queues at Oure Cassoni camp in Chad as the UN anticipates a refugee surge after the fall of Sudan’s last army stronghold in Darfur on October 26. AFP
Workers clean the windows of a building in Doha, Qatar. Reuters
Workers clean the windows of a building in Doha, Qatar. Reuters
Protesters march in Ciudad Juarez against insecurity, corruption and the killing of Uruapan mayor Carlos Manzo. Reuters
Protesters march in Ciudad Juarez against insecurity, corruption and the killing of Uruapan mayor Carlos Manzo. Reuters
Actor Jason Statham and Turki Al Sheikh, chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, at the 'Unfinished Business' fight card at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Getty Images
Actor Jason Statham and Turki Al Sheikh, chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, at the 'Unfinished Business' fight card at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Getty Images
Municipal workers from Mosul push a stranded bus through floodwater after heavy rain in Mosul, Iraq. Reuters
Municipal workers from Mosul push a stranded bus through floodwater after heavy rain in Mosul, Iraq. Reuters

News

Best photos of November 16: Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh to flooding in Mosul

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

November 16, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Global state-owned investor ranking by size

1.

United States

2.

China

3.

UAE

4.

Japan

5

Norway

6.

Canada

7.

Singapore

8.

Australia

9.

Saudi Arabia

10.

South Korea
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Spec%20sheet
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.7%22%20Retina%20HD%2C%201334%20x%20750%2C%20625%20nits%2C%201400%3A1%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20P3%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EChip%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20A15%20Bionic%2C%206-core%20CPU%2C%204-core%20GPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012MP%2C%20f%2F1.8%2C%205x%20digital%20zoom%2C%20Smart%20HDR%2C%20Deep%20Fusion%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204K%2B%40%2024%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20full%20HD%2B%40%2030%2F60fps%2C%20HD%2B%40%2030%20fps%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EFront%20camera%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7MP%2C%20f%2F2.2%2C%20Smart%20HDR%2C%20Deep%20Fusion%3B%20HD%20video%2B%40%2030fps%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Up%20to%2015%20hours%20video%2C%2050%20hours%20audio%3B%2050%25%20fast%20charge%20in%2030%20minutes%20with%2020W%20charger%3B%20wireless%20charging%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBiometrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Touch%20ID%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDurability%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20IP67%2C%20dust%2C%20water%20resistant%20up%20to%201m%20for%2030%20minutes%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh1%2C849%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
While you're here
Groom and Two Brides

Director: Elie Semaan

Starring: Abdullah Boushehri, Laila Abdallah, Lulwa Almulla

Rating: 3/5

57%20Seconds
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rusty%20Cundieff%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJosh%20Hutcherson%2C%20Morgan%20Freeman%2C%20Greg%20Germann%2C%20Lovie%20Simone%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
Results

5pm: UAE Martyrs Cup (TB) Conditions Dh90,000 2,200m

Winner: Mudaarab, Jim Crowley (jockey), Erwan Charpy (trainer).

5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Handicap Dh70,000 1,400m

Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Richard Mullen, Hassan Al Hammadi.

6pm: UAE Matyrs Trophy (PA) Maiden Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Salima Al Reef, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi.

6.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Apprentice Championship (PA) Prestige Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Bainoona, Ricardo Iacopini, Eric Lemartinel.

7pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (IFAHR) Ladies World Championship (PA) Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m

Winner: Assyad, Victoria Larsen, Eric Lemartinel.

8pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown (PA) Group 1 Dh5,000,000 1,600m

Winner: Mashhur Al Khalediah, Jean-Bernard Eyquem, Phillip Collington.

Learn more about Qasr Al Hosn
While you're here
Sweet%20Tooth
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJim%20Mickle%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EChristian%20Convery%2C%20Nonso%20Anozie%2C%20Adeel%20Akhtar%2C%20Stefania%20LaVie%20Owen%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Whiile you're here
Updated: November 16, 2025, 10:53 AM
PhotographyPhotos of the Day