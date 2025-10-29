Giant tortoises feast on pumpkins during the upcoming Halloween festivities at Prague Zoo. AP
Smog near India Gate in New Delhi. AFP
An anti-China rally at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation leaders' summit in Gyeongju, South Korea. Reuters
Damage caused by an oil pipeline fire at Zubair oilfield in Basra, Iraq. Reuters
Bees suck nectar from blooming flowers in Kuwait City. AFP
A demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela in defence of its sovereignty and against Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar after the neighbouring island received a US Navy destroyer for military exercises. EPA
A protest march in Belgrade over the fatal November 2024 Novi Sad railway station canopy collapse that killed 16 people. Reuters
Pope Leo XIV attends an inter-religious meeting to pray for peace in the Colosseum in Rome. AFP
News

Best Photos of October 29: From a tortoise feasting on pumpkins to the Pope at the Colosseum

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

October 29, 2025

Updated: October 29, 2025, 10:23 AM
