The opening ceremony of the Future Investment Initiative, Saudi Arabia's annual global finance conference, takes place in Riyadh. Reuters
Hindu worshippers pray to the Sun god Surya during Chhath Puja, on the banks of the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati, in the north-east Indian state of Assam. AFP
Pedestrians cross the E311 on a footbridge at sunset in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National
US President Donald Trump with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington, during their visit to the American navy base in Yokosuka, Japan. Reuters
Vintage planes fly over Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, before game three of the MLB World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers. EPA
An albino squirrel looks up at a visitor to the Company’s Garden in Cape Town, South Africa. Reuters
A woman wades through a flooded street in Hue, central Vietnam, after more than a metre of rain fell in 24 hours, breaking a national record set more than two decades ago. AFP
Two lots in Bonhams' The Uncanny sale in London, which includes items from film and theatre: left, an original production reference bust of John Merrick from The Elephant Man (estimate £6,000-£8,000) and a second stage Guild Navigator head (estimate (£1,500-£2,000) made for Dune. Getty Images
News

Best photos of October 28: from the opening ceremony at FII to The Uncanny sale at Bonhams

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

October 28, 2025

Updated: October 28, 2025, 10:00 AM
