Cows eat pomegranates at a farm in Tebourba, about 30km west of Tunisia's capital, Tunis. AFP
Red Star Belgrade's goalkeeper Matheus, a former SC Braga player, kneels on the goal line before the Europa League game between the two teams in Portugal. AP Photo
A construction worker at a site in Toledo as Spain's labour market reaches a record of 22,387,100 employed people. EPA
A Magic 8 smartphone is tested for water resistance at Chinese smartphone company Honor's laboratory in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. AFP
Argentina's President Javier Milei waves as he attends a La Libertad Avanza party closing rally before mid-term elections on October 26, in Rosario, Santa Fe. Reuters
A farmer ploughs a rice field at the start of planting season in Aceh, Indonesia. EPA
One of the inhabitants of Miraflores Central Park, commonly known as the Cat Park, in Lima, Peru. AFP
A television camera broadcasts Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's first policy speech at the House of Representatives plenary session in Tokyo. AFP
News

Best photos of October 24: From a pomegranate feast in Tunisia to Japan's new PM

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

October 24, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The specs

Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder MHEV

Power: 360bhp

Torque: 500Nm

Transmission: eight-speed automatic

Price: from Dh282,870

On sale: now

Updated: October 24, 2025, 9:47 AM
