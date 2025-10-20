More than 2.6 million oil lamps are lit up at once, creating a new world record, by the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India. AP
Kermit the Frog, Even, an artwork by Venezuelan-US artist Alex Da Corte, is installed at Place Vendome in Paris, in the run-up to this year's Art Basel market. AFP
Max Verstappen on his way to winning the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, leaving the Red Bull driver 40 points behind F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri. Reuters
Lea Werner, riding Viola, celebrates after winning the Cow Grand Prix, exclusively for female jockeys, in the Alpine resort of Flumserberg, Switzerland. AFP
A big wave slams into Kalk Bay harbour wall at high tide in Cape Town, South Africa. Reuters
Tourists ride camels at a desert resort in Dubai at sunset. AFP
After breaking through security lines, supporters of former PM Raila Odinga mark his death at the tomb of his father, in Bondo, western Kenya.
An orphaned two-toed sloth, only six weeks old, clings to a cuddly toy at a conservation centre where it is being cared for, in Panama City. Reuters
News

Best photos of October 20: From Diwali in India to a sloth in Panama

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

October 20, 2025

Updated: October 20, 2025, 10:37 AM
PhotographyPhotos of the Day

