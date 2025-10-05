Visitors look at the tomb of Amenhotep III in the Valley of Kings in the southern city of Luxor, Egypt. AP
A displaced Palestinian girl eats bread as she walks barefoot carrying empty gallons along a street in Deir El Balah in the central Gaza Strip. AFP
The 80th Indonesian National Armed Forces' anniversary celebrations get under way at the National Monument complex in Jakarta, Indonesia. Reuters
Law enforcement officers advance to disperse demonstrators near US Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Portland, US. Reuters
Spanish bullfighter Pablo Aguado during the Autum Fair bulfighting at Las Ventas bullring in Madrid. EPA
A man waits for customers at a stall beside war-damaged buildings ahead of a parliamentary election in the Damascus suburb of Daraya, Syria. AP
South Korean officials wearing a royal guard raincoat uniform stand before the Royal Palace gates at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea. EPA
People riot and smash shopping windows following a rally organised in support of Palestine in Barcelona, Spain. EPA
News

Best photos of October 5: Visitors at the tomb of Amenhotep III in Egypt to a Pro Palestine rally in Spain

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

October 05, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

PhotographyPhotos of the Day