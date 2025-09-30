Revellers in Cali, Colombia, take part in a parade celebrating Biodiversity Week, which brings together leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean to propose solutions to the region's environmental challenges. EPA
A SpiceJet aircraft flies past a rainbow in Chennai, India. AFP
A member of Bahrain's delegation walks past Vatican Swiss Guards after the arrival of Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa for a private meeting with Pope Leo XIV, in the Courtyard of St Damasus. AP
A surfer rides a wave at the Wedge in Newport Beach, California, US. AP
Students watch as rescuers search for survivors after a building collapsed at an Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo, East Java province, Indonesia. AFP
An Indian priest performs the ritual of arti in honour of the Goddess Durga during the Durga Puja Hindu festival in Mumbai, India. EPA
People pay their respects at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Martyrs' Day in Tiananmen Square, Beijing, China. EPA
Flood waters surrounding homes after Typhoon Bualoi passed over the Lam Thanh commune in Nghe An province, Vietnam. AFP
Bella Hadid models a creation by Saint Laurent in front of the Eiffel Tower at Paris Fashion Week. AFP
News

Best photos of September 30: from biodiversity parades in Colombia to Paris Fashion Week

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

September 30, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

