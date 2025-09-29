A young rider prepares his steed for a race at the Maralal International Camel Derby in Kenya. AFP
A man removes debris from a damaged building after overnight Russian drone and missile attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine. Reuters
Members of the clergy attend a Mass for the Jubilee of Catechists, led by Pope Leo XIV, in St Peter's Square at the Vatican. Reuters
Emergency crews respond to a shooting and fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Grand Blanc in the US state of Michigan. AP
The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows display team performs in the skies over Qawra at the Malta International Airshow. Reuters
An aerial photograph of religious and peace symbols in Villa Serrana, Uruguay. Muslims, Jews and Christians combined to work on the design honouring Pope Francis and the three Abrahamic religions. EPA
Cua Lo beach littered with debris after Typhoon Bualoi made landfall in Nghe An province. Vietnam said it evacuated almost 30,000 residents from coastal areas, before the storm ploughed through the country's steel-producing central belt. AFP
Fulham's Calvin Bassey is unable to prevent Ollie Watkins scoring Aston Villa's first goal at Villa Park, Birmingham, where the home side romped to a 3-1 win. Getty Images
News

Best photos of September 29: From camel racing in Kenya to a goal at Villa Park

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

September 29, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

