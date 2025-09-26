Activist Greta Thunberg raises a fist from the Global Sumud Flotilla, which aims to reach Gaza and to break Israel's naval blockade, as its sails near Crete, Greece. Reuters
A dog accompanies officers gathered for the funeral of detectives Cody Michael Becker, Mark Edward Baker and Isaiah Emenheiser, who were shot dead while trying to arrest a suspect, in Red Lion, Pennsylvania, US. AP
A worker tends to flowers by Hoan Kiem lake in Hanoi, Vietnam. EPA
Kneecap's Mo Chara (Liam Og O hAnnaidh), centre, arriving at Woolwich Crown Court, London, on a terror-related charge relating to the display of a flag supporting Hezbollah at a concert. The case was thrown out following a technical error in the way the charge against him was brought. PA
A P-8A (L) Poseidon anti-submarine and maritime patrol aircraft sends out flares during the South Korean Navy Fleet Review in Busan. EPA
Italian police block pro-Palestinian demonstrators marching towards the Italian Foreign Ministry, in Rome, in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla and Gaza. Reuters
French skipper Tom Laperche sails the Ultim multihull SVR-Lazartigue off Concarneau, in preparation for October's Transat Cafe L'Or race from Le Havre to Fort-de-France. AFP
A woman walks past the Museum Casa Kahlo, the new museum aimed at preserving artist Frida Kahlo's art and objects she collected, in Mexico City. Reuters
Best photos of September 26: from Greta Thunberg on a flotilla in Greece to Frida Kahlo museum in Mexico

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

September 26, 2025

