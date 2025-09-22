Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah was a central figure in Egypt’s 2011 uprising that forced Hosni Mubarak to step down from power. AFP
Egypt's President El Sisi pardons activist Alaa Abdel Fattah

Pardon follows repeated pleas by his family and a series of hunger strikes by Mr Abdel Fattah and his mother

September 22, 2025

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Monday pardoned Egyptian-British activist and blogger Alaa Abdel Fattah, according to a presidential statement.

Mr Abdel Fattah, Egypt's best known dissident, has been jailed several times under different governments for lobbying in public and on social media for more rights for Egyptians.

He has been in prison for more than six years this time round.

Mr Abdel Fattah was a central figure in Egypt’s 2011 uprising that forced autocratic president Hosni Mubarak to step down after 29 years in power.

Authorities last week said Mr El Sisi was considering a request for Mr Abdel Fattah's release among a list of others. On Monday, the Egyptian leader pardoned five others.

It was not immediately clear when Mr Abdel Fattah and the others will walk free.

Mr Abdel Fattah has gone on a hunger strike several times during his time in prison. His mother, mathematics professor Laila Suef, also went on hunger strike this year and needed hospital treatment in London more than once.

Mr Abdel Fattah was serving a five-year term for spreading false information.

