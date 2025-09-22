Performers wearing traditional clothing practise the Garba, a traditional dance of Gujarat state, before the Navratri or nine-night festival, in Ahmedabad, India. AP Photo
Kashmiri women row boats through the interiors of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian Kashmir. Reuters
An egret takes flight beside a body of water in Banda Aceh. AFP
Students wearing masks of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a school programme to celebrate his 75th birthday, in Mumbai. AFP
Staff gather under tents beside charred vehicles at the torched Supreme Court premises in Kathmandu, to provide legal services to Nepali nationals after judicial operations resumed. AFP
Birds sit in cages during a bird singing competition in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat. AFP
Musicians wearing traditional 15th century clothing during the Medieval Music in the Dales festival, in the grounds of Bolton Castle, North Yorkshire. PA Photo
An Afghan shepherd guides his flock along a road in the Dand district of Kandahar province. AFP
A cloud of smoke and fire rises during military exercises by Poland and Nato countries in Orzysz. AFP
A man walks on the rubble of a collapsed building after flooding in Denpasar on Indonesia's resort island of Bali. AFP
Athletes compete in the men's 3,000 metre steeplechase heats during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. AFP
A man wades through the water as people affected by floods receive relief supplies, in Multan district, Punjab province, Pakistan. EPA
Firefighters participate in the Arctic basic training course supervised by the Danish Army in Sisimiut, Greenland. AP
Protesters wave Union Jack and St George's flags during the 'Unite The Kingdom' rally on Westminster Bridge, by the Houses of Parliament in London. Getty Images
Beshara: The most captivating pictures of the week

This week's selection includes the Navratri Festival, a bird singing contest in Thailand and medieval music in Yorkshire

The National

September 22, 2025

