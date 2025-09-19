A cave at the Garoa Hallagana rock art site, in Ennedi Ouest province, Chad. AFP
A person surveys a damaged room as supporters of the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist-Leninist gather at their vandalised office to celebrate Constitution Day in Kathmandu, Nepal. EPA
Traffickers hold people back as migrants wade into the water to get to a 'taxi boat' to take them across the channel, in Gravelines, France. Getty Images
Displaced Palestinian children fleeing northern Gaza due to an Israeli military operation rest as they move southwards after Israeli forces ordered residents of Gaza city to evacuate to the south, in the central Gaza Strip. Reuters
Smoke, flames and debris following an Israeli air strike in the village of Kfar Tebnit, southern Lebanon. Israel's military claimed it struck Hezbollah military targets, escalating tensions along the border. EPA
Muhammad Shaka was the first customer to collect the iPhone 17 on launch day at the Apple Store in Dubai Mall. Chris Whiteoak / The National
A demonstrator attempts to knock down a barrier during a protest demanding the immediate release of hostages, outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem. Reuters
A model takes to the catwalk at London Fashion Week. AFP
News

Best photos of September 19: from rock art in Chad to London Fashion Week

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

September 19, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

