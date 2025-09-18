An Afghan shepherd guides his flock along a road in the Dand district of Kandahar province. AFP
A cloud of fire and smoke rises during military exercises by Polish and Nato forces in Orzysz, north-eastern Poland. AFP
Kenya's Reynold Cheruiyot and Britain's Jake Wightman fall after crossing the finish line of the men's 1500m final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Wightman took silver and Cheruiyot won bronze. AFP
Janitors at the Dubai International Stadium before the Asia Cup Twenty20 cricket match between the UAE and Pakistan. AFP
Residents of Wangoi build a flood barrier with bamboo along the riverbank after heavy monsoon rains in the Imphal West district of Manipur, north-eastern India. AFP
A Buddhist devotee offers prayers at Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal. AFP
Clouds in the night sky above Aizawl, the state capital of Mizoram, in India’s north-east. AFP
A protester wears a keffiyeh wrapped around their hand at a rally for Gaza, in Sanaa, Yemen. EPA
Best photos of September 18: from herding sheep in Afghanistan to a Gaza protest in Yemen

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

September 18, 2025

