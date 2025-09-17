Simon Leviev, from Netflix's 'The Tinder Swindler'. Photo: @simon_leviev_official / Instagram
'Super relieved': 'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev's victims celebrate his arrest

Leviev rose to notoriety after media coverage exposed a pattern of romance fraud

September 17, 2025

Two victims of Israeli fraudster Simon Leviev, made famous by the Netflix show "The Tinder Swindler", on Tuesday said that they were glad to learn of his arrest in Georgia.

Leviev, 34, whose real name is Shimon Yehuda Hayut, rose to notoriety after investigative reports and media coverage exposed a pattern of romance fraud and financial crimes.

He was arrested at Batumi airport "at Interpol's request", Georgian officials said Monday.

"I celebrated a bit yesterday. I'm allowed to feel happy because this guy destroyed my life," Pernilla Sjoholm said in an interview in Stockholm.

"I was shocked because it's been such a long time," Norwegian Cecilie Fjellhoy, another one of Leviev's victims, said in London, adding it was like a "little celebration".

Between 2017 and 2019, Leviev allegedly used the dating app Tinder to pose as a wealthy heir and trick women into advancing him large sums of money, which he never repaid.

His scheme became one of the most notorious examples of 'catfishing' - creating a false online persona to lure victims into emotional and financial entanglements.

Fjellhoy said that she was "super relieved" that he had been arrested even though she was frustrated it had taken so long.

"I get this sense of calm because I know that I am being protected. I know future victims are being protected, but as well, you're angry on that it had to take this amount of time and the amount of victims that we know have been accumulated," she said.

Sjoholm, now 38, said she met Leviev on Tinder in March 2018. According to her, they rapidly became friends and within a few months he was defrauding her. In total, she handed over more than 600,000 kronor ($65,000) to him, which he never paid back.

His arrest "is a win," Sjoholm said. "Thank you to the country that issued the international arrest warrant."

Sjoholm added that she had bounced back from the dark chapter.

"I was so devastated back in 2018, 2019. And to stand here today... and just be so happy... It's incredible."

Sjoholm said she is ready to testify against Leviev in the event of a trial and has filed police complaints against him in Sweden and the Netherlands.

