Participants hold national flags during an evening gala held as part of celebrations on the occasion of the 77th founding anniversary of North Korea at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. AFP
Activists of the campaigning movement 'Attac' protest with a banner reading 'Autosaurus must go! Buses and trains instead of car madness' in front of the main entrance of the International Motor Show IAA in Munich, Germany. AFP
A demonstrator protests during a rally outside Parliament in Kathmandu, condemning social media prohibitions and corruption by the government. AFP
People stand on the Passerelle Leopold-Sedar-Senghor footbridge over the river Seine at sunset, in Paris. AFP
From left, French dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied, French director Emilie Tronche, French director Katell Quillevere, French Malian actress Eye Haidara, French actor and director Vincent Macaigne, French-Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani and French director Thomas Cailley on the sidelines of the 51st edition of the Deauville American film festival, in north-western France. AFP
Prince Harry with Ansel Hayward, recipient of the Inspirational Young Person 12-14 award, at the annual WellChild Awards 2025, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. Getty Images
Villagers build an embankment after a rise in the water level of the Ravi River following heavy monsoon rains in the Ghonewala village near Punjab's Amritsar. AFP
Participants aboard the Simon Bolivar training ship during the celebration of the Virgin of the Valley Day on Margarita Island, Venezuela. EPA
News

Best Photos of September 9: From 77th founding anniversary of North Korea to the Virgin of the Valley Day

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

September 09, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: September 09, 2025, 11:29 AM`
PhotographyPhotos of the Day