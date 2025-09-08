Best photos of September 8: From a total lunar eclipse in Dubai to a Lego McLaren in Munich

The phases of the lunar eclipse, as observed by the Dubai Astronomy Group at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library. Ahmed Ramzan for The National
The phases of the lunar eclipse, as observed by the Dubai Astronomy Group at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library. Ahmed Ramzan for The National
Tube trains at Upminster depot, east of London. London Underground services have been disrupted after staff began a strike. Getty Images
Tube trains at Upminster depot, east of London. London Underground services have been disrupted after staff began a strike. Getty Images
Models wait backstage at the 16th Budapest Central European Fashion Week, in Hungary. AP
Models wait backstage at the 16th Budapest Central European Fashion Week, in Hungary. AP
President Donald Trump attends the US Open men's singles final, in which Spain's Carlos Alcaraz defeated Italian Jannik Sinner. Reuters
President Donald Trump attends the US Open men's singles final, in which Spain's Carlos Alcaraz defeated Italian Jannik Sinner. Reuters
Supporters of Brazilian former president Jair Bolsonaro hold a protest on the the country's independence day, during the final phase of Mr Bolsonaro's coup trial. Reuters
Supporters of Brazilian former president Jair Bolsonaro hold a protest on the the country's independence day, during the final phase of Mr Bolsonaro's coup trial. Reuters
Israeli security forces and emergency personnel gather at the scene of a deadly shooting attack in Jerusalem. AP
Israeli security forces and emergency personnel gather at the scene of a deadly shooting attack in Jerusalem. AP
A rider, known as a 'yeguerizo', takes part in the traditional collecting of horses at Donana National Park, in Spain. EPA
A rider, known as a 'yeguerizo', takes part in the traditional collecting of horses at Donana National Park, in Spain. EPA
A life-sized McLaren built from Lego is displayed at the IAA car show, in Munich. Reuters
A life-sized McLaren built from Lego is displayed at the IAA car show, in Munich. Reuters

News

Best photos of September 8: From a total lunar eclipse in Dubai to a Lego McLaren in Munich

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

September 08, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

World Mental Health Day
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
More from this story
Zayed Sustainability Prize
The specs

  Engine: 2-litre or 3-litre 4Motion all-wheel-drive Power: 250Nm (2-litre); 340 (3-litre) Torque: 450Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Starting price: From Dh212,000 On sale: Now

Brief scores:

Day 1

Toss: South Africa, field first

Pakistan (1st innings) 177: Sarfraz 56, Masood 44; Olivier 4-48

South Africa (1st innings) 123-2: Markram 78; Masood 1-4

More from Firas Maksad
On Women's Day
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Essentials

The flights
Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.
The hotels
Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.
Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.
The tours 
Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.

Kareem Shaheen on Canada
On Women's Day
THE BIO

Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979

Education: UAE University, Al Ain

Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6

Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma

Favourite book: Science and geology

Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC

Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

Tomorrow 2021
While you're here
The 12 Syrian entities delisted by UK 

Ministry of Interior
Ministry of Defence
General Intelligence Directorate
Air Force Intelligence Agency
Political Security Directorate
Syrian National Security Bureau
Military Intelligence Directorate
Army Supply Bureau
General Organisation of Radio and TV
Al Watan newspaper
Cham Press TV
Sama TV

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
On Women's Day
More on animal trafficking
Takreem&nbsp;Awards&nbsp;winners&nbsp;2021

Corporate Leadership: Carl Bistany (Lebanon)

Cultural Excellence: Hoor Al Qasimi (UAE)

Environmental Development and Sustainability: Bkerzay (Lebanon)

Environmental Development and Sustainability: Raya Ani (Iraq)

Humanitarian and Civic Services: Women’s Programs Association (Lebanon)

Humanitarian and Civic Services: Osamah Al Thini (Libya)

Excellence in Education: World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE) (Qatar)

Outstanding Arab Woman: Balghis Badri (Sudan)

Scientific and Technological Achievement: Mohamed Slim Alouini (KSA)

Young Entrepreneur: Omar Itani (Lebanon)

Lifetime Achievement: Suad Al Amiry (Palestine)

Updated: September 08, 2025, 10:40 AM`
PhotographyPhotos of the Day