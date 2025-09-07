Bishops attend the canonisation mass celebrated by Pope Leo XIV of Carlo Acutis and Pier Giorgio Frassati in St Peter's Square at the Vatican on September 7. AP
A woman comforts a dog as smoke rises from a building following a Russian drone and missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine. AFP
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul receives a royal command appointing him to office in front of a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn at Bhumjaithai Party's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand. EPA
In Milan, Italy, a giant poster commemorates the life of fashion designer Giorgio Armani, who died on Thursday September 4 at the age of 91. AP
Miniature Pinisi boats, traditional sailing vessels, are displayed by families as offerings filled with coloured eggs and other items to commemorate the birth of the Prophet Mohammed in Damai, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. AFP
Models present creations by Emergency Room from Lebanon during the Dubai Fashion Week. EPA
A parachutist arrives flying the Italian flag at the start of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza. Getty Images
The elite male competitors and mass start for the 44th Great North Run in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne in England. The event is the world’s biggest half marathon, attracting 60,000 runners each year to its 13.1 mile route from Newcastle to South Shields. Getty Images
News

Best photos of September 7: Canonisation mass at the Vatican to The Great North Run in Newcastle

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

September 07, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: September 07, 2025, 1:24 PM`
