Aden faction appeals for new UN approach to Yemen peace

A senior leader in Aden has said the UN-led political process in Yemen is no longer fit for purpose as it fails to recognise an aggressive Houthi drive to rule the entire country.

Speaking a decade after the northern group mounted a flash offensive to take over the capital Sanaa, Saleh Al Haj, head of the Southern Transitional Council foreign affairs department, said the Houthis' control of the north was entrenched in a way the UN process could not recognise.

"The Yemeni peace process has stalled," he said.

Saleh Al Haj heads the Yemeni Southern Transitional Council's foreign affairs department. Damien McElroy / The National

"Its important now to look at a new approach to deal with the Yemen file and the Houthis," he told The National. "The Houthi have a mentality of domination.

"The point of the road map and the peace process that the UN has started is to get the two sides to sign a perfect deal. The reality is that the Houthi are not interested. They have a domination mentality, they don't want to compromise.

"The only way to deal with that is to minimise their strength, so that they come to the table in the spirit in mediation. But that is not going to happen.

"It has been tried before, so we have to look at different things. We have to build the institutions from the inside to provide services so that the people from the north see there is a better way for them to live."

Mr Al Haj appealed to the UN delegations and other foreign diplomatic representations in Yemen to relocate from Houthi-controlled Sanaa to Aden where the internationally recognised government is now based. It has been a willing partner in the UN-led peace process.

The Southern Transitional Council (STC) is a popular front that brings cross-society groups in Aden and the coastal areas together. It is paying a political price for its alignment within the 2018 Stockholm Agreement.

"We have asked all the international bodies and humanitarian organisations to move to Aden so that they can have more access to delivering aid," he said. "With the Houthis now arresting UN staff and hindering any access to aid and payments there is a crisis.

"There is a need for donors after the US, UK, Germany pulled out and this will add to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen. That's why we say Aden is the best alternative at this time and we are working on new mechanism to get aid to the people."

UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg condemned the Sanaa authorities late last month for new wave of arbitrary detentions of UN personnel in the capital and vital port of Hodeidah.

Dr Al Haj said the rewards for sticking with the status quo had become unbalanced, favouring their rivals even as the US orchestrated earlier this year a bombing campaign against the Iran-aligned Houthis.

In recent weeks, the Houthi prime minister Ahmed Ghaleb Al Rahwi, nine ministers and two cabinet officials were killed in an Israeli strike as they attended a government meeting in Sanaa. That has not disrupted the family and clan-based Houthi power structure.

"The Houthis have become bigger than just a militia," Dr Al Haj said. "The inherited institutions and built on that and they have changed a lot in these institutions, the Yemen military, the education and the culture in the areas they control.

"The Houthis are getting support from Iran, that's a fact, while we in the south are facing hostilities that mean we cannot export or operate the oil fields we need for revenue."

Fighting on the front line has intensified in recent weeks and the STC troops face a well-supplied enemy that continues to enjoy Iranian backing.

"The Houthis inherited large-scale stocks of weapons and also enjoy Iranian drones and missiles and our forces are facing these on the front line on a daily basis," Dr Al Haj said.