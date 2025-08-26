Anant Ambani, left, with his father Mukesh Ambani and mother Nita Ambani at his wedding in 2024. Reuters
India to investigate zoo run by Anant Ambani, son of billionaire

Supreme Court to look into allegations of illegal animal imports and financial misconduct

August 26, 2025

India's Supreme Court has ordered an investigation into allegations of illegal animal imports and financial misconduct at a vast private zoo set up by the son of Asia's richest person.

Vantara, which bills itself as the “world's biggest wild animal rescue centre”, is run by Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire head of the multinational conglomerate Reliance Industries.

The site in the western state of Gujarat is home to more than 200 elephants, as well as 50 bears, 160 tigers, 200 lions, 250 leopards and 900 crocodiles, among other animals, according to India's Central Zoo Authority.

Wildlife activists have criticised the facility, saying it is housing endangered species on baking flatlands next to a giant oil refinery complex without any plan to return them to the wild.

And on Monday, India's Supreme Court said it had ordered a panel led by retired judges to investigate alleged unlawful acquisition of animals – particularly elephants – other violations of wildlife regulations, and money laundering.

“We consider it appropriate … to call for an independent factual appraisal,” the court said.

It added that the team will also assess whether Gujarat's harsh climate is unsuitable for the animals, and “complaints regarding creation of a vanity or private collection”.

Some of the elephants at the Vantara reserve, a private zoo owned by Anant Amabani in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Photo: Vantara
Some of the elephants at the Vantara reserve, a private zoo owned by Anant Amabani in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Photo: Vantara

The court said it issued the order after petitions based on media reports and complaints by wildlife organisations.

In March, the German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung reported that Vantara imported about 39,000 animals in 2024, including from the Democratic Republic of Congo, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela.

Dozens of the facility's elephants were transported there in specially adapted lorries thousands of kilometres from across India, according to the zoo.

Vantara said that it would extend “full co-operation” to the investigation team and “remains committed to transparency, compassion and full compliance with the law”.

“Our mission and focus continues to be the rescue, rehabilitation and care of animals,” it said in a statement.

The zoo was among the many venues for Anant Ambani's lavish multi-day wedding celebrations in 2024, which set a new benchmark in matrimonial extravagance with private performances by pop stars Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry.

