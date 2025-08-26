Revellers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London. Reuters
Activists use fire to blockade a motorway during a protest to demand the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas and call for the Israeli government to reverse its decision to take over Gaza city and other areas in the Gaza Strip, near the city of Lod, Israel. AP
A water pumping system operating on the banks of the Euphrates River to irrigate marsh areas affected by drought in Basra, Iraq. Reuters
Women celebrate the Hindu festival of Teej, after offering prayers at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. AFP
A woman rides a bicycle past a tree felled by Typhoon Kajiki in Nghe An province, Vietnam. AFP
Police officers intervene during the second night of riots after a deadly accident involving a minor on a scooter in Lausanne, Switzerland. EPA
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, left, and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney walk during a welcoming ceremony in the courtyard of the Chancellery in Berlin. AFP
A baby female albino armadillo at Beauval Zoo, in Saint Aignan, France. This is the first time that a "three-banded" armadillo with albinism has been observed in the world. AFP
News

Best photos of August 26: Notting Hill Carnival to an albino armadillo

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

August 26, 2025

PhotographyPhotos of the Day