Sumatran elephant Nurhayati and her calf Kama receive food enrichment during celebrations to mark World Elephant Day at Bali Zoo, Indonesia. EPA
Elephants cross a road in Tsavo national park, Kenya. The world marks Elephant Day each year on August 12, drawing attention to their conservation AP
A decorated elephant, carrying the sacred golden casket housing the Buddha's tooth relic, takes part in celebrations to mark the Buddhist festival of Esala Perahera, in Kandy, Sri Lanka. AFP
Nurhayati and Kama enjoy fruits at Bali Zoo. AP
An elephant eats grass at Tsavo. AP
Sumatran elephant Nurhayati and her calf Kama receive food enrichment during celebrations to mark World Elephant Day at Bali Zoo, Indonesia. EPA
Kama receives food enrichment during celebrations to mark World Elephant Day at Bali Zoo, Indonesia. AP
A decorated elephant takes part in celebrations to mark the Buddhist festival of Esala Perahera, in Kandy, Sri Lanka. AFP
News

In pictures: World Elephant Day

World Elephant Day is dedicated to raising awareness about the preservation and protection of elephants

The National

August 12, 2025

