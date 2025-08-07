Argentine police officers clash with protesters during a pensioners' demonstration in Buenos Aires. EPA
Kaali Devi, whose family members are missing, waits near the helipad in Bhatwari during a search and rescue operation in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, northern India. EPA
US President Donald Trump looks on during Apple's announcement of a $100 billion investment in US manufacturing, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. Reuters
Sri Lankan Tamil Hindu worshipers celebrate the annual Murugan festival near a temple in Colombo. AFP
A woman walks past cartoon pandas ahead of the World Games Chengdu 2025. Reuters
People walk along the shore in Santa Catalina, Panama. AP
From left, Thai deputy defence minister Nattaphon Narkphanit, Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Cambodian Defence Minister General Tea Seiha join hands for a group photo ahead of the Extraordinary General Border Committee meeting in Kuala Lumpur to discuss the Thailand-Cambodia border dispute. AFP
A firefighter battles a wildfire near Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse in southern France. Reuters
News

Best photos of August 7: Protests in Argentina to French wildfires

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

August 07, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: August 07, 2025, 9:43 AM`
PhotographyPhotos of the Day