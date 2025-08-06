Pulpeiras and pulpeiros from O Carballino prepare a 600kg octopus tapa at Plaza Mayor in an attempt to break a world record. EPA
Oil tankers load crude oil at the Basra Oil Terminal in Iraqi territorial waters, off the coast of Basra. Reuters
Fans of French-Palestinian singer Marwane Abdelhamid, 'Saint-Levant', watch his performance during the 59th International Festival of Carthage at the Carthage National Museum in Tunis, Tunisia. EPA
Firefighters battle a forest fire near the village of Galegos da Serra in the municipality of Vila Real, Portugal. EPA
People ride the swing ride at the Ventura County Fair in Ventura, California, US. EPA
People take photographs of the Statue of Liberty at sunset through haze caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires, in New York City, US. Reuters
Supporters of imprisoned former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan during a rally demanding his release, in Hyderabad, Pakistan. EPA
People gather along the corniche as the sun sets in the Libyan capital Tripoli. AFP
Best photos of August 6: From a Spanish octopus tapas party to a stunning sunset in Tripoli

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

August 06, 2025

