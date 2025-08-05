Firefighters arrive to join crews battling the Gifford Fire, a wildfire burning in Los Padres National Forest, California. AP Photo
The Klyuchevskoy volcano in the northern Kamchatka Peninsula of Russia's Far East erupts for the first time in 600 years, sending plumes of ash six kilometres into the sky. AP
An attendee at the congress for the fourth March of Indigenous Women in Brasilia, Brazil. EPA
A cow stands in a flooded street in Varanasi, northern India, where the Ganges overflowed after monsoon rain. AFP
Children play with bubbles in Praca do Comercio, Lisbon. AFP
Water from an overflowing drain spills onto a street in the Quarry Bay area of Hong Kong during a storm warning. AFP
Birds perch on a park bench as a dense fog envelops Sydney, Australia, causing major delays for commuters. AP Photo
A visitor at the Children’s Peace Monument in Hiroshima before the 80th anniversary of the atomic bomb being dropped on the Japanese city. Getty Images
News

Best photos of August 5: From firefighters battling California wildfires to 80th anniversary of Hiroshima

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

August 05, 2025

