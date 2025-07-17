Fifty people killed and injured in mall fire in Iraq

At least 50 people have been killed and injured in a massive fire at a hypermarket in Iraq's Kut.

Mohammed Al Mayahi, the governor of Kut province, announced a three-day mourning period on Thursday after the “tragic fire in one of the commercial centres in the province” on Wednesday night.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but the governor said initial results from an investigation would be announced within 48 hours, Iraq's state news agency said.

Videos circulating on social media showed flames engulfing the five-story hypermarket, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air as panicked shoppers rushed to escape. Firefighters raced to extinguish the blaze and rescue those trapped inside.

Families, many with young children, were seen fleeing the scene, some clutching babies as they coughed and covered their faces to shield themselves from the smoke. Others were trapped on the upper floors.

On Thursday morning, grieving families gathered outside the city's main hospital and morgue to pick up the bodies of their loved ones. Women were wailing and beating their chests in grief.

Safety standards in the construction sector are frequently flouted in Iraq, and accidents are common. Widespread corruption and weak government monitoring have been blamed for the lack of high safety standards in many areas of the country.

High-profile disasters in recent years include hospital fires that have led to hundreds of deaths, with these incidents blamed on poor storage of highly flammable oxygen, faulty electrical wiring and a general lack of safety measures.

In September 2023, a devastating wedding inferno left more than 100 people dead in the predominantly Christian district of Al Hamdaniyah, also known as Qaraqosh, to the east of Mosul, when about 1,000 guests were packed into a hall.

