Iraq wedding fire: Prime Minister visits site of blaze that killed 100

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani arrived in Mosul on Thursday to visit the site of the deadly wedding inferno that left at least 100 people dead, the presidency said.

The fire started shortly before midnight on Tuesday when sparklers were lit as the bride and groom were preparing for their slow dance.

Within seconds, the ceiling caught fire and burning pieces began falling to the ground. The fire took hold quickly, trapping many inside as the power went out.

There were around 1,000 guests in the hall in the predominantly Christian district of Al Hamdaniyah, to the east of the northern city of Mosul.

Iraqi authorities put the total death toll at 113 and said many of the victims were burned alive, while others were killed by the stampede. Rescue operations continued until noon on Wednesday.

Many of the survivors suffered complex burn injuries that require specialised medical treatment, health authorities said.

Immediately after the incident, Mr Al Sudani ordered an investigation into the incident and declared a three-day nationwide mourning period.

The results of the investigation will be announced within 72 hours, Iraq’s Minister of Interior Lt Gen Abdul Amir Al Shammari said.

An initial report established that the fire was caused by fireworks and the venue lacked proper safety and security measures, Mr Al Shammari added.

Fourteen people were arrested – the owner and 13 workers, including three who lit the sparklers – he said.

Mr Al Sudani also directed all ministries, governorates and state institutions to take urgent measures including wide inspections of buildings and verifying safety procedures via the Interior Ministry's Civil Defence Department across all Iraqi provinces.

Provincial authorities in some cities, including Mosul, closed down all event halls, cafeterias and restaurants and they will not be opened before a security check to be conducted.

The damaged building on Thursday following a fatal fire at a wedding celebration, in the district of Hamdaniya in Iraq's Nineveh province. Reuters

Such accidents are common in Iraq, given poor building standards, corruption and lack of accountability.

Al Hamdaniyah, locally known as Qaraqosh by the Christians, is a cluster of small towns and villages that are mostly Christian.

It is also home to Yazidi minority and Muslims. It was occupied by ISIS when they swept through large areas in northern and western Iraq in mid 2014, forcing its residents to flee to Kurdistan region.

It was liberated two years later as part of US-backed wide-scale military operations to drive the militants out.

Many Christians returned and started to rebuild their lives again in 2017, although many of them are still willing to stay in Kurdistan or abroad where they have settled as refuges, citing security reasons.

The area was one of the main stops for Pope Francis during his visit to Iraq in March 2021.