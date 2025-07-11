From Superman to Jedi: AI memes of Donald Trump shared by the White House

US President Donald Trump's second term in office has been anything but quiet − shaped by military strikes, tariffs, aid cuts, travel bans, nuclear talks and trade deals. But something else that stands out, compared to his first term, are his media team's AI-generated memes.
In a post shared by the White House's official social media accounts on Friday, the US President is transformed into a fictional superhero − Superman.
Here's a round-up of White House AI-generated photos of Mr Trump since his second term began in January.
Superman Trump
The photo depicts the President mid-air in the famed red and blue Superman suit. The post is captioned: “THE SYMBOL OF HOPE. TRUTH. JUSTICE. THE AMERICAN WAY. #SUPERMAN TRUMP”.
Social media users were critical of the image in the comments section, labelling it as “embarrassing” and wondering if a “six-year-old runs the page”.
The post also coincides with the release of James Gunn's Superman movie, which some reviewers have interpreted as a critical response to the actions of US ally Israel in Gaza.
Jedi Trump
On May 4, the White House account posted a meme of Mr Trump reimagined as a buff Jedi warrior in celebration of Star Wars Day.
The caption reads: “Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy. You’re not the Rebellion – you’re the Empire. May the 4th be with you.”
Comments by social media users again described the post as “embarrassing”, while others questioned the red light sabre held by the President in the image − which is traditionally only used by “the dark side” in the franchise.
Trump the Pope
On May 3, the White House shared an image of the President dressed as a pope with no caption, just weeks after Pope Francis's death in April 2025.
The AI render came at a time when the world was mourning the late pontiff and cardinals were choosing a new pope to head the Catholic Church. It also came just days after the President jokingly told media: “I'd like to be Pope”.
The image was met with backlash from some Catholics who accused Mr Trump of mocking their faith. The President said he had nothing to do with the photo, and that he “had no idea where it came from”.
King Trump
The fourth and final meme, shared by the White House on February 19, depicts the President on the cover of what resembles Time magazine, but under the name of Trump.
Mr Trump is illustrated with a crown on his head with text that reads: “Long live the king.” In the post, the President likens himself to royalty in response to his administration’s move to quash New York City’s congestion pricing programme.
The caption accompanying the post reads: “CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!” – President Donald J. Trump”
Comments on the photo criticised it as “unconstitutional”.
