Fashion designer Zuhair Murad walks the runway at his haute couture autumn/winter 2025-2026 show in Paris. Getty Images
Liberian-flagged cargo ship Eternity C sinks after being attacked in the Red Sea off Hodeidah, Yemen. The Houthis claimed the attack. EPA
Bulldozers demolish homes that were hit by Iranian ballistic missiles in June, in Bat Yam, Israel. EPA
An official inspects a dead whale in the Rio de la Plata estuary in Vicente López, Buenos Aires province, Argentina. AFP
The banquet for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte at the Guildhall, in central London, on day two of his state visit to the UK. PA
A man looks out of a broken window after a drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine. EPA
Migrants being transferred to Lavrio, south of Athens in Greece, from the island of Crete, where more than 2,000 people arrived from Libya in a matter of days. AFP
The Faya palaeolandscape in central Sharjah, which is under consideration for Unesco world heritage status. Chris Whiteoak / The National
News

Best photos of July 10: Zuhair Murad at Paris Haute Couture Week to Faya Palaeolandscape in Sharjah

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

July 10, 2025

