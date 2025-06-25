A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a crew of four aboard a Dragon Spacecraft lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral. AP
Pope Leo XIV waves to the crowd in St Peter's Square, at the Vatican. Reuters
Esperance de Tunis fans displayed the flag of Palestine before their match against Chelsea at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Reuters
Buildings and roads half submerged in floodwaters after heavy rain, in Rongjiang county, Guizhou province, China. Reuters
An Enigmacursor mollyborthwickae dinosaur skeleton at the Natural History Museum in London, Britain. EPA
A man and child cool down in a canal on a hot day in Peshawar, Pakistan. Reuters
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson throws against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at Angel Stadium. Reuters
Revellers queue for entry on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. PA
News

Best photos of June 25: Space flight to festival goers

The National Picks the most striking images around the world

The National

June 25, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: June 25, 2025, 8:59 AM`
PhotographyPhotos of the Day
Read next...
A Palestinian woman stands amid patients injured by Israeli fire at a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation food aid distribution point being treated at Al Awda hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip. AFP

Best photos of June 24: Patients wounded at Gaza aid point to guests arriving for Bezos wedding in Venice

A capsized fishing boat in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. AFP

Best photos of June 23: Boat capsized in Banda Aceh to strikes on Jabalia Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza city