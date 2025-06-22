Best photos of June 22: Riots in Bangladesh to slime in California

Q1 Suppose you had $100 in a savings account and the interest rate was 2 per cent per year. After five years, how much do you think you would have in the account if you left the money to grow?

a) More than $102

b) Exactly $102

c) Less than $102

d) Do not know

e) Refuse to answer

Q2 Imagine that the interest rate on your savings account was 1 per cent per year and inflation was 2 per cent per year. After one year, how much would you be able to buy with the money in this account?

a) More than today

b) Exactly the same as today

c) Less than today

d) Do not know

e) Refuse to answer

Q4 Do you think that the following statement is true or false? “Buying a single company stock usually provides a safer return than a stock mutual fund.”

a) True

b) False

d) Do not know

e) Refuse to answer

The “Big Three” financial literacy questions were created by Professors Annamaria Lusardi of the George Washington School of Business and Olivia Mitchell, of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Answers: Q1 More than $102 (compound interest). Q2 Less than today (inflation). Q3 False (diversification).