Police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators in Dhaka, Bangladesh. AFP
Performers prepare to take part in the annual Midsummer Watch Parade through the city centre of Chester, north-west England, one of Britain's oldest street performances. AFP
A dancer helps to mark the opening of the annual Bali Art Festival on a main road in Denpasar on the Indonesian island. EPA
Indigenous Bidayuh women prepare for the Gawai Dayak Culture Parade in Kuching, capital of the Malaysian state of Sarawak on the island of Borneo. AFP
The reinstallation of the 2024 Olympic cauldron lifts off at the Jardin des Tuileries, in Paris. AFP
The hull of the superyacht Bayesian, which sank near Palermo, Sicily, on August 19, 2024, killing seven, is pulled from the sea off the village of Porticello. AP
Security forces run as a second siren sounds at an impacted site after an earlier missile attack in Haifa, Israel. Reuters
Machine Gun Kelly is covered in slime after performing at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. AP
Best photos of June 22: Riots in Bangladesh to slime in California

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

June 22, 2025

