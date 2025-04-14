Bangladesh restores 'except Israel' phrase on passports

Bangladesh has reinstated an “except Israel” inscription on its passports, state media reported, effectively blocking its citizens from travelling to the country.

The phrase “valid for all countries except Israel”, which was printed on Bangladeshi passports for decades, was removed during the later years of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's tenure.

On Sunday, Nilima Afroze, a deputy secretary at the Home Ministry, told Bangladesh's Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) news agency that authorities had “issued a directive last week” to restore the words.

“We issued the letter (directive) on April 7,” the official said.

In 2021, the words “except Israel” were removed from passports, although the government under Ms Hasina clarified that the country's stance on Israel had not changed. Bangladesh has for decades maintained a travel ban on the country.

Authorities under Ms Hasina said the phrase was dropped to maintain international standards for the document.

Israel is a flashpoint issue in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, which does not recognise it. Ms Hasina’s government, which fell in August following mass protests, was accused of acquiring Israeli spyware to monitor the political opposition.

Removal of the clause from passports led to criticism.

Bangladesh has long supported an independent Palestinian state, a stance that was visible on Saturday when around 100,000 people gathered in the capital Dhaka in solidarity with Gaza.

