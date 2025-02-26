Trump Gaza video: US president shares AI-generated vision of strip as playground for rich

Donald Trump has shared his AI-generated vision for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/02/16/how-arab-leaders-can-trump-americas-gaza-reconstruction-plan/" target="_blank">Gaza </a>as a rich man's skyscraper-studded playground. The US president posted the video on his Truth Social platform, which reimagines the strip as a beachfront city with Tesla-filled streets named 'T<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/21/arab-leaders-meet-in-riyadh-to-discuss-regional-gaza-plan/" target="_blank">rump Gaza</a>'. The scenes will cause horror in the Arab world, where his claims that the US could <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/02/20/trumps-message-is-clear-us-free-speech-principles-dont-apply-to-palestine-supporters/" target="_blank">buy or seize</a> Gaza for redevelopment - without the Palestinians there - have been met with dismay. The footage shows an AI-generated Elon Musk throwing cash in the air and golden statues of Trump. A music track with the video says: “No more tunnels, no more fear, Trump Gaza is finally here. Trump Gaza shining bright, golden future, a brand new light. Feast and dance, the deal is done, Trump <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/19/gaza-not-ready-for-rebuilding-amid-security-and-governance-hurdles-un-says/" target="_blank">Gaza </a>number one.” The footage depicts a coastal city with promenades, high-rises and shimmering beaches - similar to Tel Aviv. Stranger details include bearded belly dancers, a child holding a gold balloon in the shape of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/20/israeli-experts-see-potential-in-the-chaos-of-trumps-first-month-back/" target="_blank">Trump</a>’s face and a huge golden statue of the US president himself. Musk throws cash in the air for the poor to apparently scoop up. At the end, Trump himself is seen sipping a drink on a lounger beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the “Trump Gaza" resort.