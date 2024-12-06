Ras Desta Damtew just before his execution, left, and the medal up for auction, right. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Ras Desta Damtew just before his execution, left, and the medal up for auction, right. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

News

Spoils of war: Fight to recover Ethiopian prince's gold medal from the Italian auction block

The descendants of Ras Desta Damtew want the Imperial Order of the Star of Ethiopia to be on display in their homeland

Tariq Tahir
Tariq Tahir

December 06, 2024