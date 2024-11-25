Iraq held the nationwide census last week after it was delayed several times. AFP
News

Iraq’s first census in four decades shows population passes 45 million

Results will deliver critical data to guide development of the nation

Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

November 25, 2024

Initial results from Iraq’s national census showed the country’s population stood at 45.4 million, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani said.

Iraq conducted its first census in about four decades last week, a task that promised to deliver critical data to guide development and possibly redefine the country’s political and economic landscape. Mr Al Sudani on Monday said the census showed that males make up half of the population, 70.3 per cent of the population live in rural areas, and 29.7 per cent live in the countryside. The population growth rate is 2.3 per cent.

Holding a census was a priority for Mr Al Sudani when he took office in October 2022. His government has sought to build on the current political stability and improved security nationwide to push for reforms and development projects, mainly in public services.

Iraq has carried out censuses since its first in 1920, the first being carried out conducted by British authorities. After a fourth in 1947, the Iraqi monarchy established a law mandating a census every decade.

The census in 1987 was the last one that covered all of Iraq. The most recent in 1997 did not include the northern semi-autonomous Kurdish region, which had at the time acquired international protection after the Iraqi army was driven out of Kuwait in the 1991 Gulf War.

There were attempts to conduct a census after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, but political infighting over several issues, most notably tension over disputed territories, as well as security concerns, lack of funds and the Covid-19 pandemic led to it being delayed several times.

During the hiatus, the Central Organisation for Statistics and Information Technology – the Iraqi government's statistics agency – had been conducting estimates. According to their figures, the population stood at about 43 million, based mainly on an annual birth rate of between 850,000 and one million a year.

Updated: November 25, 2024, 11:22 AM