Giant rats could soon fight against the illegal wildlife trade by sniffing out elephant tusk and rhino horn. Photo: APOPO
Giant rats could soon fight against the illegal wildlife trade by sniffing out elephant tusk and rhino horn. Photo: APOPO

News

Giant rats could stop poachers by sniffing out elephant tusk and rhino horn

New study has shown the rodents could be a more cost-efficient way to stop illegal trade than sniffer dogs

Neil Murphy
Neil Murphy

October 30, 2024