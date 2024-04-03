Today's best photos: From traditional dancing in Burkina Faso to fighting dengue fever

More from The National:
Tuesday's best photos: From a fire in Manila to a climate protest in The Hague
Monday's best photos: From new ANA graduates in Tokyo to preparation in Marseille
Today's best photos: From a jousting tournament to King Charles attending Easter service
Saturday's best photos: From penitents in Quito to taking a dip in Manila Bay
Friday's best photos: From a salt canyon in Ethiopia to Yas Bay in Abu Dhabi
Thursday's best photos: From surfing at Bells Beach to training birds in Beijing
Updated: April 03, 2024, 2:33 PM