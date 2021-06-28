US air strikes hit drone sites run by Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria

The US on Sunday said it had conducted retaliatory air strikes on sites used by Iran-supported militia groups along the Iraq-Syria border.

The strikes come at a delicate moment as Washington blames Iraqi factions linked to Iran for recent attacks against stations housing its personnel in Iraq, while also hoping to work out a return to a nuclear deal with Tehran.

President Biden has been clear that he will act to protect US personnel Pentagon spokesman John Kirby

"US military forces earlier this evening conducted defensive precision air strikes against facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups in the Iraq-Syria border region," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said .

The attacks were carried out at the direction of President Joe Biden, Mr Kirby said.

The Pentagon did not provide information on casualties.

Syria's state-run Sana news agency said one child had been killed and that at least three other people were wounded.

Mr Kirby said that the targets – two in Syria, one in Iraq – were selected because "these facilities are utilised by Iran-backed militias that are engaged in unmanned aerial vehicle [UAV] attacks against US personnel and facilities in Iraq."

Kataeb Hezbollah and Kataeb Sayyid Al Shuhada, two hardline Iraqi military factions with close ties to Tehran, were among the "several Iran-backed militia groups" that had used the targeted facilities, Mr Kirby said.

Since the start of the year, there have been more than 40 attacks against US interests in Iraq, where 2,500 American troops are deployed as part of an international coalition to fight ISIS.

The majority have been bombings against logistics convoys – while 14 were rocket attacks – some of them claimed by pro-Iran factions that aim to pressure Washington into withdrawing all their troops.

"Given the ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting US interests in Iraq, the president directed further military action to disrupt and deter such attacks," Mr Kirby said.

"Specifically, the US strikes targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq, both of which lie close to the border between those countries," he added.

The move marks the second such US attack on Iran-backed militias in Syria since Mr Biden took office.

In February, the US military launched strikes on installations in the country's east.

The latest strikes come two days after the US and France warned Iran that time was running out to return to a nuclear deal.

Tehran's sensitive atomic activities could advance if talks drag on, the two countries said .

A return to the 2015 accord with Iran has been a key Biden promise after his predecessor Donald Trump withdrew the US from the nuclear deal.

"We have a national interest in trying to put the nuclear problem back in the box that it was in the JCPOA," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, using the acronym for the accord's formal name.

The UN nuclear watchdog said on Friday it had received no reply from Tehran over the possible extension of a temporary agreement covering inspections at Iranian nuclear sites, which expired on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Kurdish officials said on Saturday three explosives-laden drones hit near the northern Iraqi city of Erbil, where the US has a consulate.

The attack also occurred as the Popular Mobilisation Forces, a pro-Iran paramilitary alliance opposed to the US presence in Iraq, held a military parade near Baghdad attended by senior officials.

In April, a drone packed with explosives hit the coalition's Iraq headquarters in the military part of the airport in Arbil, the Iraqi Kurdish regional capital.

The tactic poses a headache for the coalition, as drones can evade air defenses.

"As demonstrated by this evening's strikes, President Biden has been clear that he will act to protect US personnel," Mr Kirby said Sunday.

The a nnouncement of the strikes came a day before Mr Biden was expected to meet Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the White House .