Israeli rockets hit Syria’s Aleppo airport

Israeli rockets hit Syria’s Aleppo International Airport early on Wednesday, causing some damage, the Syrian Defence Ministry has said.

“Around 3.55am, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression with a number of rockets from the direction of the Mediterranean, west of Latakia, that targeted Aleppo International Airport,” it said.

Earlier in the day, state TV reported that explosions were heard around Aleppo.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, including attacks on the Damascus and Aleppo airports.

However, it rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations.

On March 7, an Israeli air strike put Aleppo airport out of service and disrupted the flow of aid.

Israel has acknowledged that its targets are the bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support President Bashar Al Assad’s forces.

Aleppo, which suffered widespread destruction in Syria's civil war, was heavily damaged in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake in February.

Many countries have since sent aid shipments to the city's airport.

Israeli air strikes damaged residential areas in Syria's capital, Damascus, in February, killing at least five and wounding 15, the news agency reported.