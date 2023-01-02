Israeli missiles kill two and halt flights at Damascus airport, says Syria

An Israeli missile strike on Damascus International Airport in the early hours of Monday killed two soldiers and led to services being suspended, the Syrian military has said.

A salvo of missiles struck the airport, to the south-east of the capital, at 2am, the Syrian Army told state media.

The barrage, which came from the direction of Lake Tiberias ― also known as the Sea of Galilee ― under Israeli control, killed two military personnel and caused damage, leading to airport operations being halted, said the army.

Earlier, two regional intelligence sources told Reuters the strikes had hit an outpost near the airport of Iran's Quds Force and militias it backs.

The Quds Force, part of Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is responsible for intelligence and military operations outside Iran. Its presence has spread in Syria during the civil war that began in 2011.

The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the attack and rarely speaks on individual strikes in Syria, although it has admitted to targeting hundreds of Iran-linked assets in the country.

Last month, army chief Lt Gen Aviv Kochavi admitted Israel targeted a convoy carrying Iranian weapons from Iraq to Syria in November. It passed through a border crossing controlled by Iran-backed militias operating in both countries.

Damascus airport and nearby areas are known to host several air defence facilities and Iran-linked facilities.

Iran-linked groups have a particularly strong presence around Damascus and its suburbs, where western intelligence says they have underground bases.

Israel has repeatedly hit Damascus airport and others across the country in an attempt to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon, including Hezbollah.

Syria halted flights to and from the airport in June for nearly two weeks after Israeli strikes caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including a runway and a terminal. Aleppo airport was also targeted in September and was forced to halt operations for several days.

The Syrian government has never publicly acknowledged that Iranian forces operate on its behalf in Syria's civil war, claiming Iran has only military advisers in the country.