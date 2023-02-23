Call for urgent help for Syrian earthquake victims

Syrians affected by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2023/02/22/second-earthquake-on-the-turkey-syria-border-shows-the-world-this-crisis-is-far-from-over/" target="_blank">earthquake</a> that devastated the north-west of the country and neighbouring southern Turkey still urgently need co-ordinated international aid, say NGOs. They called for urgent high-level political attention and a more co-ordinated international approach in the aftermath of the February 6 quake. About 4,525 deaths have been reported in north-western Syria, according to the UN, but aid access has been hampered by political disagreement within the UN Security Council as to how to supply aid to areas under rebel control. Idlib, which was badly hit, hosts about a million displaced people, but is controlled by a militant group that had ties to Al Qaeda. Syria says any aid distributed to the rebel-held north is a violation of its sovereignty, but has recently agreed to let some aid convoys through border crossings with Turkey. “Upcoming international discussions – including the March 16 donors conference convened by the EU – should be leveraged to generate momentum for aggressive and coordinated leadership and engagement. Including the perspective of Syrians directly affected by the disaster is important,” read a joint statement from the Munich Security Conference, the European Institute of Peace and the Rockefeller Foundation. European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, who is visiting Ankara to prepare for an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/2023/02/10/eu-waits-for-damascus-to-accept-offers-of-help-four-days-after-earthquake/" target="_blank">international donor’s conference, scheduled for March in Brussels</a>, said the powerful earthquake would require a huge reconstruction operation at a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/02/19/top-wfp-official-urges-governments-to-back-turkey-and-syria-earthquake-appeal/" target="_blank">scale “never seen before”</a>. The conference aims to mobilise funds from the international community to support Turkey and Syria. Participants at the Munich conference also said that the earthquake and its impact was a wake-up call to how the global community responds to natural disasters at the scale and magnitude witnessed this month. “They must catalyse a more coherent international response, both with regard to north-west Syria’s immediate needs and, over time, for unblocking the political challenges that have condemned the civilian population to insecurity and destitution,” the statement read. The NGOs said the immediate focus must be on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2023/02/16/time-is-of-the-essence-us-pushes-for-un-resolution-on-syria-border-crossings/" target="_blank">aid crossing borders. They called for all access points</a> to be opened and remain open without time limits. “In terms of crossings, the private sector and NGOs are not under the same constraints as the UN. The role of local actors and NGOs present on the ground must therefore be supported as a matter of urgency,” they said. The latest appeal comes as the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday it was taking advantage of a post-earthquake pause in sanctions to move badly needed health supplies and equipment into war-torn Syria. The WHO said it was capitalising on the chance brought about by the US's suspension of sanctions to carry out some rapid procurement and revitalise Syria's shattered health services. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on the warring factions to use the earthquake as a chance to come together and resolve the civil war. "Warring parties now should use this earthquake as an opportunity to talk to each other and bring a political solution," he said. "The Syrians actually believe that the earthquake is a lesser evil. It's another evil but a lesser evil compared to the 12 years of conflict, but not only that: the displacement, the economic meltdown. "Anybody can see through what kind of hell the Syrian people are passing." He said seven hospitals and 145 health facilities in Syria had been damaged, many of them in the north-west.