15 Syrian security members injured in blast

Fifteen members of Syrian internal security forces were injured after an explosive device detonated aboard a bus they were traveling in on the Damascus-Daraa highway, state news reported on Monday.

The Interior Ministry said the personnel were "on duty in Daraa and returning to Damascus" when "terrorists" targeted the bus they were on near the Kherbet Ghazaleh bridge.

"This led to injuries of varying degrees, including seven who are seriously wounded," the ministry said in a statement carried by state news agency Sana.

No group has been blamed for the attack.

Last month, at least 10 people were killed in an attack on three vehicles transporting oil field workers in Deir Ezzor province.

The government blamed "the US occupation and its elements and terrorist groups" without going into further detail.

Syria has also blamed Israel for targeting its airport in Damascus, while Israel has confirmed hitting Iranian targets in the country.

Over the weekend, a drone attack on a convoy entering Syria from Iran was struck, killing seven people. No group has claimed responsibilty.

Now in its 12th year of war, Syrians have fled their country pouring into nearby states like Turkey and Jordan.

Turkey has a population of around four million refugees and has stood adamantly against the Syrian president's regime. However, rapprochement between Bashar Al Assad and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is being seen after high-level meetings took place between the two countries, under Russian mediation.