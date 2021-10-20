Damascus bus explosion causes casualties in Syrian capital, state media reports

At least 14 people were killed and two wounded when a bus carrying soldiers was destroyed in an explosion in Damascus, Syrian state TV reported on Wednesday.

Pictures on the TV channel's account on Telegram showed the charred cabin of the bus. While the initial toll listed three wounded, Damascus police Chief Maj Gen Hussein Gomaa said one of those later died of their injuries.

Two explosive devices went off as the bus was on the Hafez Al Assad bridge, state media said, adding a third device was defused by an army engineering unit. The bridge is located just 250 metres from the Four Seasons Hotel that houses UN and other aid workers.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) referred to the blast as a "terrorist bomb attack".

Interior Minister Mohammed Khaled Rahmoun arrived at the site of the explosion shortly after the incident.

"This is a cowardly act and is aimed at targeting the highest number of people," he said at the scene. He also announced that authorities would launch an investigation into the incident and would chase down those responsible for the act.

By mid-morning, municipality workers could be seen clearing the street around the blast and Maj Gen Gomaa said that traffic was again flowing across the bridge – a major arterial route out of the city.

Such incidents have been rare in the Syrian capital in recent years despite the country's 10-year civil war as the regime has secured the entirety of Damascus in 2018 and much of the rest of the country.

However, a bus fire on August 4 left one dead. While the incident was reported by state media as an electrical fire it was later claimed as an attack by Al Qaeda linked Hurras Al Din. In October 2020, a car bomb in the Syrian capital killed Damascus Mufti Adnan Al Afiyuni.

This is a developing story...