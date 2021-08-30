Syrian oil slick could reach Cyprus in 24 hours

Syria’s state news agency said last week that the spill occurred after fuel leaked from a tank at the Baniyas Thermal Station. AP

An oil slick believed to have originated from a power plant inside one of Syria’s oil refineries could reach Cyprus's north-eastern tip in the next 24 hours.

The Cypriot Department of Fisheries and Marine Research said the most recent computer model indicated that the oil spill could affect Apostolos Andreas Cape by late Tuesday. The cape is in the breakaway north of the divided island.

It said information and photographs received from ships in the region showed the slick is a thin film of oil rather than thick crude.

The Cypriot government has informed the Turkish Cypriot authorities about the slick’s progress and said it was ready to offer any assistance.

Syria’s oil resources are mostly outside of government-controlled areas but its two refineries are under state control. This makes Damascus reliant on Iran for fuel, but US Treasury sanctions have hindered the supply network, which spans Syria, Iran and Russia.

