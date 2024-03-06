Live Blog
Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen amid shortages of food supplies, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 5, 2024. REUTERS / Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Israel-Gaza war live: Sea aid plan endorsed by EU as groups warn Israel over famine

Agencies says comprehensive plan needed to allow food to enter besieged enclave

Live Blog
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • Ceasefire talks to continue in Cairo
  • Hamas says no exchange of prisoners before Gaza ceasefire
  • Biden warns situation 'very dangerous' if no Gaza ceasefire before Ramadan
  • Hamas rejects UN report on attacks on women during October 7 raids
  • UN food agency says aid convoy turned away by Israel and looted
  • Death toll in Gaza passes 30,600, with more than 72,000 wounded
LIVE UPDATES
IN PICTURES
COMMENT
VIDEO
MAPS
FULL COVERAGE

Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

A Palestinian boy who is suffering from malnutrition is treated at a healthcare centre amid widespread hunger. Reuters

A Palestinian boy who is suffering from malnutrition is treated at a healthcare centre amid widespread hunger. Reuters

Updated: March 06, 2024, 6:12 AM