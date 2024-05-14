Live Blog
Palestinians sift through the rubble of a building following an Israeli bombardment in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip late on May 13. AFP

Israel-Gaza war live: At least 14 killed in air strike on Nuseirat camp

Meanwhile, the White House on Monday insisted that Israel's military action does not amount to genocide

  • UN confirms international staff killed in Gaza
  • White House insists Israel is not committing genocide in Gaza
  • Palestine is world's 'number one' issue, says Hezbollah leader
  • Nearly 360,000 people forcibly displaced from Rafah since 'evacuation' orders
  • Erdogan says over 1,000 Hamas members sent to hospital in Turkey
  • Gaza death toll reaches 35,173, with 79,061 wounded
Updated: May 14, 2024, 7:36 AM