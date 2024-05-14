Israel-Gaza war live: At least 14 killed in air strike on Nuseirat camp

<p>At least 14 Palestinians were killed and scores injured in an Israeli air strike on a house in Nuseirat camp in central Gaza overnight, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Tuesday.</p><p>Israeli jets struck a three-storey house belonging to "Karaja" family in the camp, Wafa said, quoting medical sources as saying that children were among the dead.</p><p>The Gaza civil defence said its teams pulled out eight bodies from under the rubble and rescued several people, mostly children and women.</p><p class="ql-align-justify"><span style="color: rgb(68, 68, 68);">The warplanes also carried out strikes west of Gaza city and in Beit Lahia, in the north-western part of the enclave, Wafa said.</span></p><p class="ql-align-justify">Israeli artillery also struck Jabalia camp north of Gaza.</p>