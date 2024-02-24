Israel-Gaza war live: Blinken voices US concern over Israeli settlement expansion plans

<p><em>Willy Lowry</em>&nbsp;reports from Washington:</p><p>The US&nbsp;is “disappointed” by reports that Israel plans to build more than 3,000 settlement homes in the occupied West Bank, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.</p><p>“It's been long-standing US policy under Republican and Democratic administrations a like that new settlements are counterproductive to reaching an enduring peace,” Mr Blinken told reporters in Washington, while speaking alongside Argentina's Foreign Minister Diana Mondino.</p><p>“They're also inconsistent with international law.”</p><p>Israel's far-right Minance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the new&nbsp;settlement&nbsp;plans late on Thursday, after three Palestinian gunmen opened fire on cars near the Maale Adumim&nbsp;settlement, killing one Israeli and wounding five.</p><p>More than 700,000 Israelis live in settlements, according to the UN, a number that makes any future Palestinian state increasingly difficult to envision.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/02/23/israels-settlement-expansion-inconsistent-with-international-law-says-blinken/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>