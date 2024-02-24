Live Blog
A serpentine road extends between the Jewish settlement of Givat Zeev (background) and Palestinian villages near the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, on September 8, 2023. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Blinken voices US concern over Israeli settlement expansion plans

US Secretary of State's comment appears to be a significant reversal of the Trump-era policy

  • Israel's settlement expansion 'inconsistent with international law', says Blinken
  • Israeli delegation led by head of Mossad arrives in Paris
  • Netanyahu’s post-war plan: No Gaza reconstruction without demilitarisation
  • Tunisia says Israel wants to 'reduce Palestinians to dust'
  • Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza ahead of landmark negotiations
  • WHO warns disease in Gaza could kill more people than war
  • Gaza death toll rises to 29,514, with 69,616 wounded
A Palestinian man enters a heavily damaged house following an Israeli strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

Updated: February 24, 2024, 6:10 AM