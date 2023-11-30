Jerusalem shooting: Three killed and six wounded in Ramot

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Three gunmen opened fire at a bus stop at an entrance to Jerusalem during rush hour on Thursday morning, killing at least three people and wounding six others, Israeli police and local media said.

The gunmen were killed at the scene by two Israeli soldiers, with the help of a civilian, local media said.

“Two terrorists arrived at the scene in a vehicle armed with firearms. These terrorists opened fire towards civilians at the bus station and were subsequently neutralised by security forces and a nearby civilian,” Israeli police said.

According to Israel's Shin Bet security agency, the men were members of Hamas and both had previously been jailed, The Times of Israel reported.

Security camera footage showed two gunmen getting out of a car and opening fire on people waiting at the bus stop.

The bus stop was the scene of a deadly bombing on November 26.

The attackers came from East Jerusalem, Jerusalem Police District Commander Doron Turgeman told reporters at the scene.

A large number of ambulances and police converged on the street that was crowded with morning commuters, and police said they were searching the area to make sure there were no other attackers.

The US ambassador to Israel condemned the shooting.

“Abhorrent terrorist attack in Jerusalem this morning. We unequivocally condemn such brutal violence,” said ambassador Jack Lew.

The violence came as Israel and Hamas announced an agreement on Thursday to extend their six-day truce in Gaza.

Hamas said the pause has been extended for one more day, though Israel did not immediately say how long the extension was.

This will allow negotiators to keep working on deals to swap hostages being held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners.