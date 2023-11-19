US envoy Hochstein says offshore gas belongs to the Palestinian people

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

A senior US official has confirmed that the offshore gas reserves near Gaza are to be utilised by the Palestinian people.

Speaking to The National in Manama, Amos Hochstein, US Special Presidential Coordinator, stated that the offshore gas reserves in Gaza can be a source of revenue and energy independence for Palestinians in a future set up.

Mr Hochstein said “as we march towards a solution, into a future of Gaza that is not controlled by a terrorist organisation, but by the Palestinian people for themselves, we have to look at the economic activity."

While the United States has refused to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and is focusing its efforts on the release of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas on October 7th, Mr Hochstein is among officials assessing what “the day after” of the war will look like.

“There is an opportunity here to develop the gas fields in offshore Gaza, on behalf of the Palestinians," he said.

Mr Hochstein said he has worked on the issue with the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah for the past year and a half and said "it is entirely possible”.

He stressed that “as soon as we get to the day after and this horrible war ends, there are companies willing to develop those fields”.

However, he warned “we shouldn’t exaggerate its potential, but it can absolutely be a revenue stream for a Palestinian government, and to ensure there is an independent energy system for Palestine”.

Asked if Israel would allow for such a set up, Mr Hochstein confirmed “yes, 100 per cent”. He said “I am very confident, there is no reason for them not to, it is not theirs (the Israeli), the gas belongs to the Palestinian people”. Mr Hochstein says there is a “clear mechanism that we have developed, that would pose no threat and would maximise the effectiveness for the Palestinian people”.

Mr Hochstein dismissed suggestions that the current war in Gaza is being driven in part due to Israel’s ambitions to control the gas. “Israel has enormous resources of its own, the maritime agreement for Lebanon was to allow it to develop it”.

The Lebanese-Israeli agreement on the maritime border still stands and Mr Hochstein, who visited Lebanon, last week is confident it will not be affected by the war.

“I have spent over a decade on efforts of integration and connection, I firmly believe that economic ties, and physical integration leads to more prosperity, more connectivity and less conflict”.

Mr Hochstein acknowledged that at this extreme time of the war in Gaza “it is hard to see the positives, but I look at what can be done”.